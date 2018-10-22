Do you know your neighbors? Some people rent out whole, unoccupied houses for short-term stays (like Airbnb). Unfortunately for the other residents of that street, what was once a possible neighbor becomes a steady stream of strangers.

Please imagine a new batch of people arriving next door to you every few days. Those of us who live here ask: In a residentially zoned area, how is this possible?

Short-term rentals take longer-term rentals off the market and reduce the number of single-family homes available. Short-term rentals erode neighborhood character and morale among neighbors, who never know who will be staring at them over the fence or having a party next door. Who will stand up for our neighborhoods?

In South Portland, please support the ban on unhosted short-term rentals in residential zones and vote for the ordinance Nov. 6. Check out the Neighbors for Neighborhoods website to learn more: neighborsforneighborhoods.org.

Amy Haskins

South Portland

Share

< Previous

Next >