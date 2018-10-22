“I (have) never disregarded, disrespected or mocked survivors. That is just plain untrue.”

This is what Sen. Susan Collins said recently on CNN, in response to a Planned Parenthood statement blasting her vote for Brett Kavanaugh.

The only problem is that it’s not what she was accused of.

What Planned Parenthood actually said was that, by casting a vote to confirm Kavanaugh, Collins “has sided with those” who have unquestionably disregarded, disrespected and mocked survivors of assault.

This is a simple statement of fact.

By the time the vote was cast, there was a mountain of reasons for Collins to decide she could not award Brett Kavanaugh a seat on the nation’s highest court. Not only were the allegations against him serious and numerous, there is strong evidence that he perjured himself in front of the Senate. His lack of judicial temperament was disturbing and his statements overtly partisan. None of this was enough for Collins to find a backbone.

In voting for Kavanaugh, she has once and for all given up her image as an advocate for women.

However, unlike Collins, the majority of the country believes that evidence matters.

All evidence says that Collins cares more about a conservative majority on the Supreme Court than she does about protecting the rights of women and her other minority constituents. Should she choose to run in 2020, Maine will not forget it.

Zac Szoke

Portland

