TORONTO — Kawhi Leonard scored 22 points, Kyle Lowry had 16 points and a season-high 14 assists, and Toronto never trailed in a 127-106 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night, the Raptors’ fourth straight win to open the season.

Jonas Valanciunas scored 17 points, Danny Green had 16, and Serge Ibaka added 15 as the Raptors won for the ninth time in 11 meetings with the Hornets.

Toronto is the first NBA team to reach four wins. Denver (3-0) can match the Raptors when it hosts Sacramento on Tuesday.

Leonard returned after sitting out Saturday night’s road win over Washington, the second game of a back-to-back. The two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year was limited to nine games last season because of a quadriceps injury.

Kemba Walker scored 26 points and Jeremy Lamb had 16 as the Hornets dropped their first road game of the season.

TIMBERWOLVES 101, PACERS 90: Jimmy Butler returned to the lineup and scored 20 points to lead Minnesota at Minneapolis.

Butler, who received a mix of boos and cheers during player introductions, sat out Saturday due to precautionary rest. Karl-Anthony Towns added 17 points and 12 rebounds for Minnesota, and reserve rookie guard Josh Okogie scored 12 points.

BUCKS 124, KNICKS 113: Giannis Antetokounmpo had 31 points and 15 assists, Khris Middleton sank a pair of late 3-pointers and Milwaukee survived a furious second-half rally at home.

Middleton was efficient in scoring 30 points, going 7 of 8 from 3-point range. Antetokounmpo only had one 3 but it came in a big spot, giving unbeaten Milwaukee the lead for good midway through the fourth period.

notes

Share

< Previous