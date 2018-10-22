The New England Patriots appear to have dodged a bullet with Sony Michel’s knee injury.

When the Patriots’ rookie back was carted off the field early in Sunday’s win against the Chicago Bears, the initial fears were that he suffered a major ligament tear, which would have ended his season.

But according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the initial diagnosis on Michel’s knee injury is that it’s “not considered serious.” It’s still a tough break for Michel, who was spun down awkwardly on a tackle Sunday, the pain in his knee forcing him to fumble the ball. The injury likely will force him to miss time, though the timetable is unclear as of now.

Part of the concern for Michel was that he injured his left knee Sunday, which is the one that’s been giving him trouble since an ACL tear suffered in college. Michel missed time early in the year with a lingering issue with that knee, leading to a delayed start.

CARDINALS: Embattled first-year coach Steve Wilks emphatically said Arizona is not going to trade star cornerback Patrick Peterson.

Wilks’ comment Monday came moments after a report via Twitter that said Peterson had asked the Cardinals to trade him by the Oct. 30 deadline.

DOLPHINS: Coach Adam Gase said receiver Albert Wilson’s hip injury is likely season-ending, although a visit to a specialist is planned before a determination is made.

COLTS: Adam Vinatieri’s quest to become the NFL’s career scoring leader could be put on hold because of a groin injury.

He reinjured his kicking leg Sunday when he missed two extra points. It was the first time in Vinatieri’s 23-year career he missed multiple extra points in a game.

TRADE: Dallas acquired Oakland receiver Amari Cooper for a first-round draft pick.

JAGUARS: Jacksonville is sticking with Blake Bortles as the starting quarterback. Coach Doug Marrone made the announcement one day after benching Bortles early in the third quarter of a 20-7 setback to Houston.

