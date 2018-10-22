PHILADELPHIA — Mikko Rantanen had two goals, Matt Nieto and Gabriel Landeskog also scored, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-1 on Monday night.

The Avalanche continued their early-season hot streak and finished 3-0-1 on their four-game road trip. Landeskog had a hat trick on the trip against New Jersey and clinched this one with his eighth goal of the season early in the third period.

Semyon Varlamov was solid in net and stopped 37 shots.

The Flyers continued to push their rookie mascot Gritty, giving out T-shirts and running fun facts (“Gritty has been known to use the express lane at the grocery story even when he buys more than 15 items”) on the big screen of the furry fan favorite. But the frivolity can’t mask the problems for a Flyers team that suffered its third home loss of the season and continued to struggle in the defensive zone.

Rantanen needed only 3:23 to beat Brian Elliott for his third goal of the season and the quick lead. Nathan MacKinnon set up Rantanen for the power-play score, and they became the first players in franchise history with concurrent nine-game point streaks to start the season.

Nieto was left open on the left side to score his first goal of the season in the second.

Flyers captain Claude Giroux lost the puck in the offensive zone and Landeskog capitalized with a breakaway goal for a 3-0 lead.

The fans chanted for Gritty.

The best they got was a slapper from Nolan Patrick to cut it to 3-1.

HURRICANES 3, RED WINGS 1: Michael Ferland scored in his fourth straight game, and Sebastian Aho had an assist and set a franchise record for points in consecutive games to start a season as Carolina won in Detroit.

Defenseman Justin Faulk also scored for the Hurricanes, who snapped a three-game losing streak.

Faulk also made a crucial block on a shot with less than five minutes left. Jordan Martinook added an empty-net goal. Petr Mrazek, who was drafted by Detroit in 2010 and played a number of seasons with the Red Wings, made 20 saves.

NOTES

DEVILS: New Jersey placed defenseman Steven Santini on injured reserve with a broken jaw.

Santini was hurt Saturday when a puck hit him in the face in the first period against the Philadelphia Flyers.

HURRICANES: Carolina activated former UMaine goalie Scott Darling from injured reserve and is sending him on a conditioning assignment in the minor leagues.

General Manager Don Waddell said that Darling will join the team’s AHL affiliate in Charlotte.

