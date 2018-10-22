CHICAGO — Rob Gronkowski stayed home with a back problem. That’s troubling news on so many levels. Running back Sony Michel, coming off consecutive 100-yard efforts, left the game with what looked like a serious left knee injury. That merely adds to the worry list on the New England Patriots’ pile of problems.

The impact on the offense?

For one game, not much. Without two significant weapons, Tom Brady & Co. still managed to put up enough points and keep the chains moving at Soldier Field in a 38-31 win over Chicago.

Yes, they were aided on the scoreboard by a pair of special teams touchdowns, and might not have looked quite as dynamic as the previous week against the Kansas City Chiefs, but the Patriots still had plenty of firepower left to overtake the Bears in an exasperating, yet satisfying road win.

The Bears have a pretty good defense, even with Khalil Mack hobbled. It wasn’t like going against a banged-up Colts unit, or bad Dolphins and Chiefs outfits. It was a test, and that’s what made it even more impressive.

Working with essentially one tight end (Dwayne Allen), and going with a 1-2 punch of James White and Kenjon Barner after Michel went down at the start of the second quarter, the Pats still made it work. They did what was needed to come out on top.

Of course White, who is the team’s offensive MVP to this point, carried a big stick. He’s the guy who kept the chains moving, and helped close out the win. When the Pats needed to get first downs in the fourth quarter, White was Brady’s man whether catching or running the football. Of the Pats’ six third-down conversions in the game, White had five.

“It’s tough to see a guy like that go down … he’s been working real hard, playing real well,” White said of Michel. “I just hope for a speedy recovery for him. When guys go down, guys like myself try to step in and fill and void, and make the most of the opportunities we get.”

White finished with eight catches for 57 yards and two touchdowns receiving. He rushed for 40 yards on 11 carries.

There’s no question he can do everything, and do it well. He just can’t be an every down back and last the whole season. He’s too valuable catching the ball on third down and in general. He needs to stay healthy. So subjecting him to the consistent pounding isn’t an option.

Barner also contributed 10 carries for 36 yards after Michel went down. He hits the hole and runs aggressively. He can fill in here and there, but with Michel’s injury not looking like a short-term problem, the Patriots might have to pick up another running back, perhaps via trade, before the deadline at the end of the month.

Patriots Coach Bill Belichick praised the efforts of the two running backs.

“(White) did a great job for us. That was a great first down at the end of the game. It didn’t run out the clock, but got close,” said Belichick. “I thought Barner did a good job for us, too. He ran hard. We didn’t have a lot of depth at that position but those guys stepped up and did a great job.”

As for making up for Gronk, they can certainly survive in the short term. A host of players stepped up in his absence.

Chris Hogan had a big day, catching six passes for 63 yards. Josh Gordon, meanwhile, had his first 100-yard game as a Patriot, catching four passes for 100 yards. He had two notable catches, one a 19-yard completion on a fourth-and-1 – he soared to grab a ball down the right side line for a 19-yard gain. He also made a terrific 55-yard catch-and-run in the fourth quarter to set up a score, running out of gas at the 1.

Gordon said he was aware he’d have more opportunities with Gronkowski being out.

“Coach (Josh) McDaniels mentioned it to us,” said Gordon. “I think we were prepared for it mentally and we practiced different looks and different groupings and personnels to offset that and I think collectively as a group, we showed that we can hold our own without him, but we’ll be glad to have him back.”

The Patriots adjusted, and had just enough to win without Gronk and Michel for one game. And they’ll certainly take it. They just don’t want to make it a habit.

“I give (McDaniels) so much credit, never losing his poise, Gronk just not feeling up to it, and you know, Josh kind of manipulating everything with the game plan that he needed to do in order to put us in a position to do well, then losing Sony was tough,” said Brady. “We all hope he’s OK.”

If he’s not, and Gronk’s back continues to be cranky, the offense will likely get by for now, but it’ll get much tougher when the stakes get higher.

