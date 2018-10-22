Sea Dogs will help the Red Sox defeat the Dodgers in seven games.

I have already warned my children. They may be trick-or-treating without me next week.

Halloween is on the same night as Game 7 of the World Series in Boston.

Yes, there will be a Game 7.

And, yes, the Boston Red Sox will win it, pouring champagne on each other with all the giddiness of, well, children receiving loads of candy.

For the children of New England, you may think these Red Sox play these late October games every few years. But ask your parents or, better yet, your grandparents. These Fall Classics often skipped by Fenway Park.

There was no World Series for Boston in the 1950s, one apiece during the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s (all losses) and none in the 1990s.

But before you can say Theo Epstein, Terry Francona and David Ortiz, Boston has played in – and won – three World Series this century, in 2004, 2007 and 2013.

The Red Sox go for a fourth title, starting Tuesday night in Fenway Park: Boston versus the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Boston and L.A. have quite an NBA rivalry, meeting 11 times in the final. This is the first World Series meeting between the Red Sox and the Dodgers of Los Angeles.

The last time these two franchises met for the title was in 1916 when the Dodgers were the Brooklyn Robins (The Robins became the Dodgers in 1932, and moved to Los Angeles in 1958.)

In 1916, Fenway Park was considered too small for such an important series, so the Red Sox played their homes games at Braves Field. Boston won that series 4 games to 1.

This time, it will be 4-3, Red Sox.

Here is why:

• Homefield advantage. The first two games are at Fenway, as are Games 6 and 7, if they are necessary (and they will be). The home team not only gets to bat last, but also has the crowd behind it.

“This place is going to be obviously going crazy,” said Boston Game 1 starter Chris Sale during a press conference Monday. “We have very passionate fans.”

The biggest edge may be in the outfield. Many of the Dodgers have little experience playing at Fenway with its quirky left-field wall, center-field triangle and specious right field. Those poor L.A. outfielders may be in for a confusing time, while Mookie Betts, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Andrew Benintendi combine for the major league’s best outfield.

“It’s not an easy place to play as a visitor,” said Sale, who used to pitch for the Chicago White Sox. “It’s a lot more fun pitching as a home pitcher.

“This ballpark definitely brings its challenges. It’s not your standard wall out in center field, just kind of a half oval. We have nooks and crannies and some sharp edges and some different things going on out there.

“I could definitely see how this could raise some challenges for a team that doesn’t play here a lot.”

While the Dodgers featured a fine 47-34 road record, Boston boasted the best home record in the majors, 57-24.

• The confidence factor. Obviously, the Dodgers feel good about making the Series, but Boston has not backed down all year.

The Red Sox won a franchise-record 108 games and still faced doubts in the playoffs, before dominating the New York Yankees and Houston Astros, two teams that also won at least 100 games. This Boston team continues to rise, and should do so on the biggest stage.

“We’ve been battle-tested,” said Bradley after the clinching win against Houston. “Played against a lot of great ball teams.”

• The villain angle. Both teams feature plenty of good guys. Boston fans are expected to cheer loudly for Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts (a Red Sox legend for his key stolen base in the 2004 playoffs) and Dodgers pitcher (and Boston native) Rich Hill – both incredibly nice gentlemen.

But the boos will rain down on Los Angeles shortstop Manny Machado. Red Sox fans have not forgiven Machado for his aggressive slide last year – while playing for the Baltimore Orioles – that reinjured Dustin Perdoia’s knee.

Machado furthered his reputation as a dirty player in the NL Championship Series last week when, while running across first base, he kicked the leg of Brewers first baseman Jesus Aguilar. Major League Baseball fined Machado $10,000.

n Sea Dogs power. The Red Sox feature several players who have worn the Portland Sea Dogs uniform, including each of the starting outfielders, shortstop Xander Bogaerts, third baseman Rafael Devers, catcher Christian Vazquez and reliever Matt Barnes. The Dodgers have a few who played for the Sea Dogs, including Hill and first base coach George Lombard.

But the Portland-to-Boston pipeline has been rich in talent in recent years.

The Red Sox talent will prevail. It will be a classic, taking us to Game 7. All Hallows Eve will be a special night in Boston.

Kevin Thomas can be reached at 791-6411 or:

[email protected]

Twitter: @ClearTheBases

Share

< Previous

Next >