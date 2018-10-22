Route 302 in Windham was closed for about two hours Monday morning following a serious crash involving multiple carts.

The heavily traveled road was closed at the Westbrook-Windham line shortly before 7:30 a.m. and reopened to traffic just before 9:30 a.m. Detours were set up at the Westbrook line and at Pope Road and Route 302, according to Cumberland County emergency dispatchers.

No other details were immediately available.

This story will be updated.

