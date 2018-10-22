Two candidates for the Westbrook School Committee and one for the Westbrook City Council are running unopposed in next month’s election.

Anna Turcotte, 40, said she’s looking forward to continuing to be a voice for immigrants in the city if she’s re-elected to her Ward 3 seat on the council. Turcotte, an Armenian-American, fled Azerbaijan at age 14 with her family, and they settled in the U.S. as refugees. She’s a lawyer, writer, lecturer and activist for human and political rights and also works for Androscoggin Bank in risk management. During her first term on the council, Turcotte served on the committee that oversaw the renovation of two schools in Westbrook.

Suzanne Salisbury, 48, is looking to get back on the School Committee in an at-large seat after stepping down about a year-and-a-half ago. Salisbury, who had been on the committee for 10 years, said she was starting a new business, a coffee shop, at the time and felt that she couldn’t devote enough time to both the new business and the committee. But she missed overseeing the schools and is eager to get back. Her top issues are addressing food insecurity among students and looking into whether the district can provide more free meals. She also wants to keep close tabs on the district’s move into proficiency-based education.

Steven Berry is running unopposed for another term on the School Committee from Ward 1. Attempts to reach him were unsuccessful.

