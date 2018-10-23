Less than a month after Election Day, Business Editor Carol Coultas will sit down with a panel of analysts to assess the effects of election results on Maine businesses and the Portland business community in particular. From the nationally-watched governor’s race to local bond issuances, they’ll speculate about what the next couple of years might hold for our state.

Please enter the library on Elm Street.

Doors open at 7:15 a.m. Program starts at 7:45 a.m. Street parking is free until 9:00 a.m.

On the panel

Press Herald Business Editor Carol Coultas has been practicing journalism in Maine since the mid-‘80s and focusing on business journalism since 2003. She’s been the business editor at the Press Herald, overseeing an award-winning staff, since 2014.

SIGN UP to get business news by email 5 days a week.

Sponsored By

Share

< Previous

Next >