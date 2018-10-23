Democrat Victoria Morales is the right choice for Maine House District 33 in South Portland. An innovative small-business owner and devoted mother, Victoria is deeply committed to advocating for the needs of our community.

I met Victoria when we were both learning to become effective candidates in the Emerge Maine program. Within moments of meeting her, I recognized Victoria’s intelligence and dedication to building on the strengths of our vibrant neighborhoods.

Victoria both works and lives in South Portland. She is an active member of the Open Space Committee and coaches youth basketball and ultimate Frisbee. She also is a founder of the Maine Youth Court, a restorative justice program.

As our representative, she will raise our concerns and work effectively to make sure our city has the necessary tools to achieve our dreams. Please join my husband and me in supporting Victoria Morales for state representative for District 33 in November.

Kara Auclair

South Portland

Share

< Previous

Next >