Sen. Susan Collins has recently been the victim of threats of physical violence, as was reported in the article “Writer claims letter to Collins contains deadly toxin” (Oct. 16, Page B1).

As a Maine citizen with allegiances to the Democratic Party, I encourage all of us to speak out forcefully against this sort of intimidation. These types of acts, against anyone, are the hallmarks of hoodlums, bullies and criminals – and they have no place in a democratic society.

While I strongly disagree with Sen. Collins’ conclusions and vote on the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, the fact is that she voted no differently from 48 of her Republican colleagues to confirm someone who self-evidently does not have the required judicial temperament, who surely was one of the most evasive nominees ever and who was credibly identified as a sexual predator.

If Democrats wish to change these sorts of decisions (and I hope some fair-minded Republicans will join us), then we must do so in our caucuses, our conversations and, most importantly, at the ballot box – not by threats or acts of violence.

Bernard Mohr

Portland

