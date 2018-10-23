Top-ranked Waynflete scored early, then tacked on three second-half goals to defeat No. 9 Sacopee Valley 4-0 in a Class C South boys’ soccer quarterfinal Tuesday afternoon at Fore River Fields.

Waynflete improved to 12-0-3, ended the Hawks’ season at 8-8 and advanced to host either Mt. Abram in Friday’s semifinal round at a time to be announced.

Waynflete's Pat Shaw takes a shot on goal on Tuesday during a Class C South boys' soccer quarterfinal against Sacopee Valley in Portland. Shaw set up the Flyers' second goal of the game in the 4-0 win. Staff photo by Ben McCanna Sacopee Valley goalkeeper Matt Day makes the save as Waynflete's Askar Houssein tries to score off a corner kick. Houssein scored the Flyers' first goal of the game. Staff photo by Ben McCanna Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Askar Houssein buried a 25-yard blast with his left foot in the fifth minute for a 1-0 lead.

The Flyers then ended all doubt early in the second half with a pair of goals in a 36-second span.

Diraige Dahia headed home a Pat Shaw cross, then Houssein set up Oliver Burdick to make it 3-0.

Ian McClure-Chute scored later in the half.

Waynflete had an 11-7 shots advantage and a 4-1 edge in corner kicks.

Luca Antolini and Aiden Carlisle combined to make seven saves for the Flyers.

Matt Day stopped seven shots for Sacopee Valley.

MARSHWOOD 2, FALMOUTH 1: Neil Letellier’s goal 28:12 into the second half was decisive for seventh-seeded Marshwood (10-4-2) as the Hawks upset the No. 2 Yachtsmen (11-3-1) in Falmouth.

Falmouth goalie Alvaro Fuentes-Cantillana came out to intercept a cross into the box, but the wet ball squirted off his hands and over to Letelier for a shot into the corner.

Tom Fitzgerald converted an assist from Nik Hester for a 1-0 Yachtsmen lead 36:12 into the game. But the Hawks countered 50 seconds later when Sam Fitzgerald served a free kick to Mike LaSelva.

GREELY 3, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 0: Chase Cornwall scored on corner kicks a little more than two minutes apart as the Rangers (8-5-2) topped the Patriots (7-7-2) in a Class B South quarterfinal at Cumberland.

MT. ARARAT 3, HAMPDEN ACADEMY 0: The second-seeded Eagles (12-2-1) scored three second-half goals to beat the visiting Broncos (8-7) in a Class A North quarterfinal.

GORHAM 1, SCARBOROUGH 0: Andrew Rent scored the winning goal a minute into overtime as the top-seeded Rams (14-0-1) squeaked by the eighth-seeded Red Storm (10-5-1) in a Class A South quarterfinal in Gorham.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 7, PINE TREE ACADEMY 2: Ryan Baker scored three of his four goals in the first half as the top-seeded Panthers (13-2) handled the eighth-seeded Breakers (9-7) in a Class D South quarterfinal in North Yarmouth.

CAPE ELIZABETH 5, LINCOLN ACADEMY 0: John O’Connor scored and had two assists, and the fourth-seeded Capers (8-4-3) built a 4-0 halftime lead on their way to a win over the fifth-seeded Eagles (7-7-1) in a Class B South quarterfinal in Cape Elizabeth.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 3, RANGELEY 0: Serena Mower and Riley McIntyre scored a minute apart early in the second half as the second-seeded Panthers (11-3-1) held on beat the seventh-seeded Lakers (6-6-2) in a Class D South quarterfinal in North Yarmouth.

Mower scored again in the 64th minute from McIntyre to make it 3-0.

Winney LaRochelle finished with eight saves for Rangeley. Carly Downey had two for North Yarmouth.

Share

< Previous

Next >