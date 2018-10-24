BOSTON — Andrew Benintendi walked into the postgame interview as if he’s been collecting World Series hits all his life.

Benintendi, 24, had just played his first World Series game, and recorded four hits for the Boston Red Sox in an 8-4 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night. Three of those hits came against famed lefty Clayton Kershaw.

Boston's Rafael Devers is congratulated by Red Sox first base coach Tom Goodwin after hitting an RBI single to score Andrew Benintendi. Rafael Devers started Tuesday night in Game 1 of the World Series against lefty Clayton Kershaw, and was 1 for 2 with an RBI single in the fifth inning.

“We had a good game plan. We stuck to it,” Benintendi said of Game 1.

Benintendi became only the third Boston player with four hits in a World Series game. Benintendi didn’t know it.

“I don’t really care, honestly,” Benintendi said. “I’m just glad we won.”

Benintendi is not the only kid playing like he’s been on this big stage before. Rafael Devers, a left-handed hitter like Benintendi, drew a walk in his first appearance against Kershaw. He later singled in a run.

Devers has 13 postseason RBI in his short career, the second-most by any player 21 or younger. Devers won’t add to that list. He turns 22 on Wednesday.

But if the young kids are playing like veterans, what to make of the team’s first-year manager?

Alex Cora, 43, was again making all the right calls. He continues to be a maestro of the bullpen, directing relievers in near-perfect precision, while unexpectedly adding starting pitchers into the mix.

In the field, Cora made the decision to start Devers over right-handed hitting Eduardo Nunez.

“(Cora) explained the situation,” Nunez said. “I was going to be prepared in the seventh, eighth inning. If they bring in (another) lefty for Devers. That was the plan.”

So, even though Devers was 1 for 2 with an RBI, Cora did not allow him to bat against left-handed reliever Alex Wood in the seventh inning.

Nunez pinch hit and launched a three-run homer for a whole lot of breathing room, extending a 5-4 lead to 8-4.

“We felt Raffi was going to hang in there against Kershaw and, having (Nunez) on the bench, it was going to pay off,” Cora said.

And so it goes for Cora. He got only four innings from starter Chris Sale – as did the Dodgers from Kershaw – and yet Boston never trailed. Los Angeles Manager Dave Roberts is known for his multiple moves in a game. Cora was ready to counter every time.

“He’s the reason we’re here,” Nunez said of Cora. “Every move we make, it’s for a reason, and it’s a good reason.”

For a game-planning fanatic like Cora, facing Roberts and the Dodgers – a team Cora says makes substitutions like a hockey team switching lines – is a challenge.

“I love it,” Cora said. “They’re going to mix and match. They’re going to pinch hit. They’re going to bring their relievers.

“You know how I say I hate managing the other team, but actually you have to manage them – see who they have and where they’re going to come in.”

Cora set up his relievers for the Dodgers. He retained Games 3 and 4 starters Nathan Eovaldi and Rick Porcello as relievers in other games – Cora calls them his “rovers.” He also added Drew Pomeranz to join Eduardo Rodriguez as the two lefties in the pen.

“They’re going to have to get big outs somewhere,” Cora said.

In the top of the seventh inning, after Los Angeles scored a run to close to 5-4, with two outs and runners on first and second, Cora called on Rodriguez to face left-handed hitter Cody Bellinger, the NLCS MVP. It was one of the key at-bats, and Rodriguez got Bellinger to fly out to shallow center.

That was the Dodgers’ last threat as Eovaldi and closer Craig Kimbrel finished with perfect innings, capping a game-saving relief effort of five innings.

“I thought offensively we had a great game plan, to get Sale’s pitch count up and get him out of there, to get to their pen,” Roberts said.

But the pen was mightier.

Matt Barnes allowed an inherited runner to score in the fifth, and Joe Kelly dominated in a 1-2-3 sixth. Kelly struck out Matt Kemp and then Kike Hernandez on three pitches (curve, 100 mph fastball and change-up). Yasiel Puig, who can crush breaking balls, came up. Kelly fed him five fastballs, ranging from 99 to 100 mph, and Puig grounded out.

“Joe was outstanding,” said Cora, who went to Ryan Brasier in the seventh. “It wasn’t his best night.”

But Brasier limited the damage to one run, yielding to Rodriguez to finish the inning.

Los Angeles did not catch up.

If the Dodgers had a good offensive plan, what of the Red Sox and their 11 hits?

“From the first at-bat, we put pressure on them,” Cora said.

It was all part of Boston’s plan, prepared by Cora and staff – and executed by his players.

And if a plan backfires? Boston can be a tough town when the manager makes mistakes.

“I really don’t care if they second-guess me,” Cora said. “We prepare as a group, and you make decisions.”

So far, those decisions are turning into wins. Cora is conducting, and his players are performing, no matter what the opposition is bringing.

“When you have the talent like we do, and we have guys who can hit lefties or righties, you feel comfortable,” Cora said. “You feel comfortable with any matchup and they proved that (Tuesday night).”

