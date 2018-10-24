The owner of a Biddeford medical marijuana dispensary is under fire for referencing “Negroes and homosexuals” while speaking before a municipal board.

But Glenn Peterson, founder of Canuvo, said he was being sarcastic when addressing the Bridgton Planning Board last week in response to a resident who asked the board to ban recreational marijuana storefronts because she believed they would attract the wrong kind of tourists to Bridgton.

“I think this lady is correct, that Negroes, homosexuals, they may also be attracted as well, as cannabis users…” Peterson said before he was cut off by a member of the planning board, who called the remarks inappropriate. Then he said: “You’re right. I’m sorry. I was hoping that everyone would be treated as individuals and citizens and adults. That’s what we are talking about, is being adults.”

Peterson, a well-known figure in the Maine cannabis community, then took his seat.

A clip of Peterson’s remarks was posted on Instagram and Facebook groups popular in Maine’s cannabis community, prompting an online backlash, with some of the harshest criticism coming from medical marijuana caregivers who accuse Peterson of using racism to shut all potential competitors out of the Maine marijuana market. Canuvo grows the marijuana it sells in Biddeford in a Bridgton facility, and has expressed interest in branching out into adult-use market.

Peterson is “trying to convince the board of Bridgton Maine to not allow caregiver stores and only allow his dispensary to operate in town,” said the person posting a clip of Peterson’s comment on Instagram Wednesday. “His reason? Blacks and gays. What a (expletive) piece of (expletive). Not what our industry is about and certainly now what Maine is about. (Expletive) these guys, let them know Maine isn’t a place for hate and bigotry.”

Canuvo closed its Biddeford shop Wednesday, and temporarily took down its Instagram and Facebook page. Before it did, it posted this statement on Facebook:

“Glenn was attempting to call out what he interpreted as a bigoted comment about the cannabis industry with sarcasm,” the statement reads. “We are deeply apologetic and embarrassed that he in turn sounded racist and homophobic when trying to rebuttal the previous comment made. Sarcasm should not have been used in this instance and serious issues like this should never be joked about.”

The woman who spoke before Peterson – whose comments prompted him to get up and speak – had asked the planning board to ban marijuana stores to protect the town’s charm. Susan Hatch said she wasn’t opposed to medical marijuana, and noted that Bridgton residents who need it can get their medicine in Raymond, but said inundating Bridgton with marijuana would normalize drug use and “start to destroy their life” and scare away the right kind of tourists.

“I think that’s a bad look,” Hatch said. “What kind of tourists do we want to draw? The type of tourism that Maine has been known for before this last strange vote (Maine voters legalized recreational marijuana in 2016) seemed to work. And that’s the way I would like to have it stay, zero.”

Peterson is a well known and colorful figure in the Maine cannabis community – who sometimes wears chaps and a custom-made leather vest emblazoned with a symbol of the “Guns and Dope Party” – at at the State Capitol in Augusta, where he gives expert testimony and lobbies state lawmakers. He founded Canuvo, one of eight state-licensed medical marijuana disensaries in Maine, in 2011.

Peterson is the vice president of the Maine Association of Dispensary Operators and a member of the National Cannabis Industry Association board.

This story will be updated.

