The Dow Jones industrial average dove more than 600 points Wednesday as another wave of volatility swept through U.S. financial markets.

The blue-chip index bobbed in the red most of the session, dragged down by a weak housing report and a beleaguered technology sector that continues to show weakness. Tech stocks are down 7 percent this month.

The Dow’s drop was a sharp reversal from its upward early-morning momentum that came off of a strong earnings report from aircraft maker Boeing. It fell 606 points, or 2.4 percent, to close at 24,584.50 — its 13th loss in 15 sessions.

The Standard & Poor’s 500-stock index was off 3 percent in afternoon trading. The tech-heavy Nasdaq was taking heavier losses, down 4.4 percent. It is in correction territory, down 10.3 percent from its September 2018 high.

Investors are watching signals on all fronts, including new inflationary concerns over tariffs and the Federal Reserve’s interest rate increases, which are coming under heavy criticism from President Trump.

In a Wall Street Journal interview published Wednesday morning, Trump took aim at the Fed chair he appointed, Jerome Powell: “I’m not happy with what he’s doing at all.”

“He was supposed to be a low-interest-rate guy,” the president said. “It turned out he’s not.”

Dow member AT&T fell short of third-quarter profit expectations Wednesday, which pushed its share price down nearly 7 percent and added to worries about the tech sector. The semiconductor industry also has shown weakness. Texas Instruments, an industry leader, offered guidance that demand is waning.

Facebook, Apple and Alphabet were all down Wednesday as fears that the sector that has powered the current bull market is played out.

A weakening Chinese economy has combined with an upcoming U.S. election to cast an air of uncertainty over markets.

The markets are in the midst of one of the busiest earnings weeks of the year, with major blue chips including Microsoft, Visa, Tesla, UPS and Ford all reporting Wednesday.

Nancy Tengler, chief investment officer for Heartland Financial USA, said several things are at work driving down prices, one of which is the lack of buyers jumping in to the market to scoop up deals on stocks.

Some of those buyers are the companies themselves.

“You have all these buybacks, but right now is a blackout period, so these great companies and insiders can’t buy their own shares,” Tengler said. “There’s no offsetting buyer. So when the algorithms drive the sell programs, it feeds on itself. The same thing happened when the market dropped in January.”

The market’s shakiness comes despite the fact that many companies have beat earnings this quarter. But the projected earnings growth has slowed in big blue chips like 3M and Caterpillar, whose outlook for modest expectations through the end of the year rattled the markets Tuesday. The Dow dropped nearly 500 points Tuesday before climbing back in the afternoon. It closed down more than 100 points.

Tenlger said current sell-off will likely end in a 10 percent correction prior to the upcoming mid-term elections.

“After the elections, the buybacks will be allowed and kick in,” she said. “We will see a bounce between then and the end of the year.”

