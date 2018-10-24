Parts of Maine have received their first significant snowfall of the season.

According to the National Weather Service, Rangeley received 5 inches, Sherman 7 inches, and Patten 6.5 inches. The NWS in Gray also cites social media’s report of 12 inches in Upton.

Police reported several accidents on slippery roads.

Maine Forest Rangers are assisting on several motor vehicle accidents today, including helping @MEStatePolice Troopers at this crash on Route 9 in Devereaux Twp, east of Beddington. The passenger in this car sustained minor injuries after the car left the road and rolled over. pic.twitter.com/oeTRSxlFKQ — Maine Forest Rangers (@MaineRangers) October 24, 2018

Officials said snow will continue through the afternoon across northern regions. Higher elevations will see the greatest accumulations.

Another round of precipitation is on tap for the weekend. That weather system could cause freezing rain and a wintry mix in the mountains.

Meanwhile, on top of Mount Washington:

