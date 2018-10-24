Hannaford Supermarkets is contributing $50,000 to Full Plates Full Potential to support the organization’s efforts to combat child hunger.

Full Plates Full Potential is a statewide group that works with schools and other nonprofits to provide nutritious meals to children. The effort focuses on fully utilizing U.S. Department of Agriculture child nutrition programs for breakfast, lunch, afterschool programs and summer meals.

“When children have the nutritious food they need, they learn more effectively and can meet their full potential,” Maile Buker, vice president of marketing for Hannaford, said in a statement.

The $50,000 will support Full Plates Full Potential grant work, directly investing in critical infrastructure upgrades that enable schools to use best practices and feed more students, the organization said Wednesday. This year, the group has worked with more than 30 schools and nonprofits to help students access thousands of additional meals.

Hannaford said the donation is part of its Chef’s Table program, a partnership with four local chefs who are helping home cooks make fresh, affordable meals. The program features affordable recipes using quality and fresh ingredients created by the chefs: Kathy Gunst, a food journalist and cookbook author; Kerry Altiero, owner of Café Miranda in Rockland; Ric Orlando, owner of New World Home Cooking and New World Bistro Bar in upstate New York; and David Turin, owner of David’s, David’s Opus 10 in Portland, and David’s 388 in South Portland.

