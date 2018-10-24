I am a survivor. It was 18 years ago – I was 8 years old. That was the first time I was assaulted.

Do I remember every aspect? No.

Do I remember who assaulted me? Yes.

Have I been assaulted since then? Yes.

I believe Christine Blasey Ford, the same way I hope people believe me. According to RAINN.org (citing Department of Justice figures), a sexual assault occurs in the United States every 98 seconds, while only 2 percent to 10 percent of sexual assault allegations prove to be false.

Sen. Susan Collins’ not fully believing Dr. Blasey Ford’s account of that night is not only insulting but also sends a strong message to survivors of sexual assault. We are being told to keep our mouths shut and to continue to let sexual assault happen because there are clearly no consequences for our abusers.

Sen. Collins’ recent Supreme Court confirmation vote has ripple effects. Health care, the environment, women’s rights, LGBTQIA+ rights and immigration are only a fraction of what will be affected because of Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation. For example, do you really think someone who refers to “abortion-inducing drugs” when explaining his opinion in a challenge to mandated insurance coverage for birth control, or who prolongs an unwanted teenage pregnancy, is suited to be an unbiased and fair Supreme Court justice?

I am angry. I am angry with Sen. Collins. I am angry with the FBI and their investigation. I am angry with the severe lack of trust and confidence in and support for victims of sexual abuse.

I know that I, and many other survivors will be turning up to vote, knocking on doors and actively attending protests. I’ll be in the streets Jan. 19 for the next Women’s March, and I know thousands of other survivors will join me.

We’ll see you at the polls, Sen. Collins.

Kylie Shea

Westbrook

