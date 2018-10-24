We hear so much about the qualifications and experience of Janet Mills, Democratic candidate for governor. I want to point out that Janet is a deeply caring person.
I served with Janet in the Legislature and have seen her get elected and re-elected attorney general with support from legislators in both parties.
Janet was with me when my husband, Deane Jones, a legislator, was dying. She brought soup to him when he could no longer eat regular food. After my husband’s death, she supported me in my successful campaign for the Legislature.
Janet supported local small businesses and contributed to local charities, such as the hospital. On Christmas Eve, she’d visit the elderly in her community to make sure they were going to be OK for the holidays. She did all this while raising five children and serving in public office.
It’s time we elect as governor a highly qualified candidate with a heart.
Patricia Jones
Scarborough
-
Business
Expanded waiting area planned for ferry terminal
-
Cops & Courts
Belgrade sexual assault appeal focuses on competency issue
-
Cops & Courts
Suspect in Portland concert stabbing is held on bail
-
Business
Hannaford donates $50,000 to child hunger campaign
-
Nation & World
U.S. approves first new type of flu drug in 2 decades