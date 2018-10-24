I write to urge Mainers to vote in this important election, and for those in District 24 (Brunswick, Freeport, Harpswell, Pownal and North Yarmouth) to cast their vote for Democrat Brownie Carson for state senator.

Brownie is the incumbent and has served with distinction. He has been committed to ensuring that public health nursing be restored in the state. It has been a long and contentious battle, but the state has finally posted 19 positions for public health nurses.

I have known Brownie for 10 years. As a board member of the Natural Resources Council of Maine while he was executive director, I witnessed his commitment to protecting the Maine we love.

Most importantly, Brownie believes in civility in government and in working across the aisle.

Please join me in voting for Brownie Carson on Nov. 6.

Victoria Devlin

Freeport

