Republican Tammy Walter of Cape Elizabeth is running for state representative in District 32.

I have known Tammy for several years as a member of the Spurwink Rod and Gun Club. As president of the club, Tammy has shown real leadership and responsibility. She knows how to get things done and is not afraid to take on any issue.

She studied criminal justice at Southern Maine Community College and has years of experience in public relations.

As a mother and grandmother, she is an advocate for family and women’s issues. She keeps her promises and is the right person to represent us.

Beverly Legere

South Portland

