Can you hear the sound of millions of dollars leaving the state at this time of year?

It’s that time of year again for our citizens with substantial income to leave the state of Maine for six months and a day. They leave to avoid our state income taxes. The weather also is a factor.

How much does the state lose in revenue? Is there a solution?

The amount of money saved by avoiding Maine income taxes often pays for the property in Florida and other locations.

Robert Lynch

Scarborough

