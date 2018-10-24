I am responding to your Oct. 7 article “U.N. report on climate change carries life-or-death warning.”

I, like a lot of Mainers, read the recent U.N. report showing the worst impacts of climate change – rising sea levels, drought, fire, damaging storms, mass extinctions – are all little more than 20 years away. I know we all share the same sense of concern and alarm.

I saw independent Sen. Angus King speak about and put forward solutions to the climate change problem two years ago at the University of Maine. There, he proved to me that he’d take concrete actions to protect Maine long before he started his re-election campaign.

The most important thing we can all do is vote this Nov. 6, and vote for candidates with the strongest positions and record on tackling climate change and other environmental issues confronting us here in Maine. The only choice is to vote to re-elect Sen. Angus King.

Ben Wyman

Portland

