I support Democrat Tom Coward for re-election as county commissioner in District 4 (Cape Elizabeth, South Portland, Westbrook and North Deering).

Tom and Deborah have lived and worked in South Portland for 35-plus years, building real estate and law firms while raising three children, volunteering within the community, visiting prisoners and being good neighbors.

As a South Portland city councilor and mayor and now as county commissioner, Tom has been practical and open-minded, able to hear all sides of an issue and respond clearly, fairly and intelligently. Tom has focused on savings to the taxpayer with projects like the rebirth of the Cross Insurance Arena and the expansion of county services to towns at lower costs.

In his final term, Tom will emphasize solutions for the opioid crisis; jail reform, with the state paying its fair share; and expanding internet access throughout Cumberland County.

Please join me in supporting Tom Coward.

Mary L. Sullivan

South Portland

Share

< Previous

Next >