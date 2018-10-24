A teen was struck by a car early Wednesday morning as he crossed Route 17 in Windsor to board a school bus that had stopped on the far side of the road with its lights flashing, police said.

The boy, 15-year-old Tennyson Lincoln of Somerville, suffered bumps and bruises in the crash, said Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, in a news release.

Lincoln lives near the site of the accident, where Route 17 intersects with Griffin and Vigue roads, McCausland said. He was taken by ambulance to MaineGeneral Medical Center and released by early in the afternoon.

Maine State Police investigated the crash.

The driver of the car that struck Lincoln, 51-year-old Eileen Bayor of Union, was charged with failing to stop for a school bus, according to McCausland. She was driving westbound on Route 17 at the time of the crash.

Lincoln attends Wiscasset Middle High School.

Howard Tuttle, the superintendent of Regional School Unit 12, the school district that includes Windsor, said a student who attends the Wiscasset school and rides the district’s buses was struck by a car on Wednesday.

“He’s OK,” Tuttle said. “He was hit in the leg.”

The crash was reported just after 7 a.m., as snow was falling in the area, McCausland said.

Throughout the wet morning, Maine State Police responded to nearly 50 vehicles that slid off the roads, McCausland said earlier in the day.

Some of those accidents happened on routes 17 and 32 in Lincoln and Knox counties. Others were reported on Interstate 95 between Etna and just north of Old Town, and on Route 9 between Hancock and Washington counties.

