DEAR CAR TALK: Do I need a new car?

My 2004 Cadillac CTS has rust issues and will soon need new tires. It has 105,000 miles on it.

My trusted mechanic says there is nothing wrong with the CTS, and since I really like it, there is no need to buy a new car. My friends mostly have SUV-type vehicles. But I can borrow my husband’s truck, if needed, for hauling.

My biggest dislike of the CTS is that it’s rear-wheel drive. This can be a problem in the winters when it snows (I already use snow tires).

So … do I get rid of the CTS before troubles start? Do I get an SUV? Or do you recommend another car? – Mary

RAY: Mary, I’ve been doing this for a long time, and I think I can tell when somebody wants a new car. I think you’ve fallen out of love with your CTS.

You want a new car, and what you want from me is positive reinforcement. So skip over this next paragraph.

Purely as a matter of economics, it makes sense to keep your old car. Your trusted mechanic, who knows the car, says it’s in good shape. And even after buying new tires and doing some expected and unexpected repairs, your cost to keep the old car would almost certainly be less than a monthly new-car payment.

(That’s the practical answer, but that’s not what Mary wants to hear).

This CTS is on the verge of falling apart. You should dump it immediately. These things usually last about 106,000 miles. How many miles do you have? 105? Wow.

Good thing you wrote to us today. Is the dealership open right now?

Actually, there are legitimate reasons for getting a new car, Mary. Older cars are inherently less reliable than new cars. And if you live where it snows, rear-wheel drive is less than ideal, as you know. All-wheel drive probably would allow you to run all-seasons tires year-round and avoid getting stuck.

And perhaps most important, there are awesome new safety features available on new cars. You can get automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, lane-departure warning and rear cross-traffic alert. And don’t forget Bluetooth.

And, fortunately for you, there are a ton of all-wheel-drive vehicles to choose from now. Many more than there were in 2004. You can get an all-wheel-drive sedan, an SUV or, the flavor de jour, a crossover (built like a car, but looks like an SUV). You even can get a new, all-wheel-drive CTS if you want.

So go shop around, and pick something that makes you happy. As long as it doesn’t create economic hardship for you, you have my full blessing to upgrade.

And ask your mechanic if he knows anyone who wants to buy your CTS. Since he can vouch for its condition, I’m sure someone will be very happy to have it.

