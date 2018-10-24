HOCKEY
Dwyer Tschantz, Brycen Martin and Antoine Waked scored third-period goals, and the Maine Mariners survived a furious finish for a 4-3 victory over the Manchester Monarchs on Wednesday night at Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.
After Tschantz put Maine (2-3) ahead early in the period, Martin scored with 3:23 remaining to extend the lead to 3-1. Manchester’s Stepan Falkovsky closed the gap just 27 seconds later before Waked’s empty-netter provided a cushion with 1:49 left.
Tony Cameranesi scored for Manchester (2-2-0-1) with 39 seconds left.
HIGH SCHOOLS
TRACK AND FIELD: Westbrook senior Nyagoa Bayak has verbally committed to Lousiana State University.
The signing period for Division I track and field is from Nov. 14 to Aug. 1.
Bayak won the Class A high jump in June with a state-record 5 feet, 11 inches and took second in the triple jump (37-4). She also jumped 5-11 to win the New England outdoor title and was second in the event at the New Balance nationals (5-101/2).
TENNIS
WTA FINALS: Sloane Stephens and Angelique Kerber earned three-set victories at Singapore on Wednesday to leave their group wide open ahead of the last round.
Stephens beat Kiki Bertens 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-3 for her second straight victory in round-robin play.
Kerber defeated Naomi Osaka 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 after saving 13 of the 18 break points she faced.
All four players could still advance to the semifinals. Stephens is the only player with a 2-0 record, with Kerber and Bertens at 1-1 and Osaka 0-2.
SWISS INDOORS: Alexander Zverev became the first man to reach 50 wins on the ATP Tour this season by beating Robin Haase 6-4, 7-5 in the first round at Basel.
Third-seeded Marin Cilic lost 7-5, 7-6 (2) to the 93rd-ranked Marius Copil of Romania in a second-round match.
Fifth-seeded American Jack Sock was eliminated by Ernests Gulbis, 7-5, 6-4.
CYCLING
DOPING BAN: Lance Armstrong’s former team manager, Johan Bruyneel, says he’s been given a lifetime ban from cycling for his role in a doping program that helped Armstrong win the Tour de France seven times.
Bruyneel said the Switzerland-based Court of Arbitration extended what had been a 10-year suspension.
