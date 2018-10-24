OREM, Utah — Taylor Swift has donated $15,500 to a GoFundMe account of a fan whose family is struggling with medical bills.
Sadie Bartell’s mother has been in a coma for three years, and the family is worried about losing their Orem, Utah, home.
The 19-year-old tweeted that her mother became ill two days before she went to see Swift in a concert.
Swift made the donation over the weekend with the message, “Love, Taylor, Meredith and Olivia Swift.” Meredith and Olivia are Swift’s cats.
– From news service reports
-
Business
Dunkin' Donuts takes on Starbucks with improved espresso drinks
-
Politics
Moody to announce economic plan for Maine
-
Sports
Boston's young talent performs like veterans in World Series opener
-
Nation & World
Trump signs bill to help fight opioid crisis
-
Politics
Poll: Young people back single-payer health care