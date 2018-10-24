OREM, Utah — Taylor Swift has donated $15,500 to a GoFundMe account of a fan whose family is struggling with medical bills.

Sadie Bartell’s mother has been in a coma for three years, and the family is worried about losing their Orem, Utah, home.

The 19-year-old tweeted that her mother became ill two days before she went to see Swift in a concert.

Swift made the donation over the weekend with the message, “Love, Taylor, Meredith and Olivia Swift.” Meredith and Olivia are Swift’s cats.

– From news service reports

