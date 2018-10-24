Maine’s workforce crisis is pushing the tourism industry to take extra steps to find enough seasonal workers.

The Maine Tourism Association soon will start a staffing service to connect its members with job-seekers in Maine and other parts of the country.

Related Headlines The scramble for seasonal workers has begun

Visa woes have summer businesses looking to Puerto Ricans

As businesses face a labor crunch, state pushes to build teen workforce WINSLOW, ME- MARCH 7, 2018: Seasonal employee Susan Works, right, and other workers fill seed orders inside a huge shipping department warehouse at Johnny's Selected Seeds company in Winslow on Tuesday, March 6, 2018. (Staff file photo by David Leaming/Staff Photographer) Staff file photo by David Leaming FREEPORT, ME - NOVEMBER 7, 2016: Abigail Schuster stocks moccasins in the shoe department at L.L.Bean's flagship store in Freeport on Monday, November 7, 2016. Schuster recently moved from Seattle and was hired as a temporary seasonal worker at L.L.Bean in October. Due to a tight labor market, L.L.Bean and other companies that rely on seasonal workers are finding it more difficult to fill those jobs. (Staff file photo by Gregory Rec/Staff Photographer) Staff file photo by Gregory Rec HOPE, ME - OCTOBER 27, 2017: Craft brewers and distillers are working with local orchards like Hope Orchard in Hope, who can provide provide fresh apple cider. Louise Ellis, a seasonal worker at the orchard, fills gallon jugs with cider fresh from the cider press. (Staff file photo by John Ewing/Staff Photographer) Staff file photo by John Ewing

“We’ve seen year after year of successful tourism seasons, and Maine unemployment hovers around 3 percent. These are great pieces of news, but it does mean that there is demand for employees that can’t be met with Maine workers alone,” Chris Fogg, executive director of the tourism association, said in a news release.

In recent years, restaurants, hotels and attractions have had to shut down early or reduce hours during the peak summer season because they did not have enough workers. The problem is acute on Maine’s coast, the state’s most popular tourism destination with a local seasonal workforce deficit.

“At some point, the concern is that labor shortages start impacting the visitor experience negatively,” Fogg said in an interview. “If you don’t have enough people to operate, you can’t give people the experience they expect.”

His group plans to bring on a full-time staff member to find employees in other states, provide background checks, arrange transportation to Maine and offer basic hospitality skills training.

One target is seasonal workers in the western ski industry, such as in Colorado or Utah, or those working winter break hotspots in Florida who could be convinced to transfer to Maine for the summer season. The approach is similar to the one some Maine companies have taken with counterparts in other states, but the association wants to formalize those relationships, Fogg said.

The staffing service also will try to pair Maine businesses that have complementary labor needs and can “share” workers from peak winter and summer seasons.

A pilot program will run through 2019 for a handful of businesses before the association expands it to all of its 1,500 members, Fogg said.

“I don’t think our idea is going to solve the problem, but it is going to contribute to helping solve it.”

Maine had 36.7 million tourist visits in 2017 and tourists spent about $6 billion, a five-year high, according to estimates from the Maine Office of Tourism. Around 106,800 people are employed directly and indirectly in the tourism industry, which includes lodging, restaurants and food service, retail, entertainment and other businesses.

With so many sectors represented, it is difficult to determine how many jobs go unfilled on a seasonal basis, but it is definitely an issue, state economist Glenn Mills said. The shortage is worse because people who worked seasonally in the past have found year-round employment, and there are fewer young people to fill those jobs, Mills said. A strict cap on the number of H-2B visas for temporary foreign workers, a program Maine business have relied to supplement local workers, has exacerbated the problem, he added.

Seasonal labor makes up a big proportion of the state’s tourism industry.

Between July and September last year, Maine’s accommodation and food services industry employed 69,650 people, a 44 percent increase from the beginning of the year. The workforce contracted to almost 55,000 employees in the fall and early winter, a pattern from previous years, according to Maine Department of Labor statistics. Arts, entertainment and recreation businesses had similar seasonal growth, rising from around 8,000 employees in the winter to more than 11,000 during the height of summer.

The Maine Department of Labor has encouraged businesses to hire teens to help meet the labor shortfall, and last year Gov. Paul LePage suggested low-risk prison inmates could receive conditional commutations to help fill vacancies.

Laura Dolce, executive director of the Kennebunk-Kennebunkport-Arundel Chamber of Commerce, said she is “cautiously optimistic” that the tourism association’s initiative is a sign of momentum to address the persistent labor shortage. Workforce issues were a major theme of last year’s governor’s conference on tourism, but Dolce felt like nothing came from it.

“I think we’re still too early to tell, it is good there are conversations,” she said. If the tourism association can bring in new seasonal workers, Dolce said, it still will have to confront expensive coastal housing and poor public transportation that create barriers for people to take seasonal jobs.

“I think it is great they are going to have a staff member to bring workers in, but in order to make any of that meaningful, we have to address those two infrastructure issues,” Dolce said.

Peter McGuire can be contacted at 791-6325 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter: @PeteL_McGuire

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: