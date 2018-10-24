NEW YORK — An Adidas executive and two other insiders from the high-stakes world of college basketball recruiting were convicted Wednesday in a corruption case that prosecutors said exposed the underbelly of the sport.

A federal jury in Manhattan found former Adidas executive James Gatto, business manager Christian Dawkins and amateur league director Merl Code guilty of fraud charges.

The trial centered on whether the men’s admitted efforts to channel secret payments to the families of top recruits to lure them to major basketball programs sponsored by Adidas was criminal. At stake was a fortune in revenue for the basketball programs and potential endorsement deals for the players if they went pro.

Evidence included text messages between the defendants and coaches from top-tier coaches like Bill Self of Kansas and Rick Pitino of Louisville and testimony from the father of prized recruit Brian Bowen Jr. describing how a Louisville assistant handed him an envelope stuffed with cash.

Gatto, Dawkins and Code left court Wednesday without speaking to reporters, though one defense lawyer indicated there would be an appeal. Sentencing was set for March 5.

FIELD HOCKEY

COLBY 1, BATES 0: Emily Hogan scored 12:04 into the game off a turnover and the Mules (9-6, 4-6 NESCAC) held on to beat the Bobcats (6-9, 2-8) at Lewiston.

Riley Whitmyer finished with two saves for Colby. Ellie Bauer had one for Bates.

TUFTS 2, BOWDOIN 1: Gigi Tutoni scored 8:38 into the game and Marguerite Salamone added a goal early in the second half as the Jumbos (13-1, 8-1 NESCAC) beat the Polar Bears (11-3, 6-3) at Brunswick.

Salamone scored unassisted at the 50:45 mark to put Tufts ahead 2-0.

Bowdoin scored at 65:17 on a goal from Emma Stevens.

Maddie Ferrucci finished with five saves for the Polar Bears.

ST. JOSEPH’S 5, LASELL 1: Kara Kelly scored off an assist from Emma Rutledge to put the Monks (17-1, 7-0 GNAC) ahead 2-1 midway through the first half, and they went on to beat the Pride (13-6, 6-1) in Standish.

Libby Pomerleau scored four minutes later to make it 3-1 heading into halftime.

Kayla Kelly and Kayla Veilleux each added second-half goals.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

ST. JOSEPH’S 2, SOUTHERN MAINE 0: Olivia Mull and Alexandria Allain each scored for the Monks (13-3) as they defeated the Huskies (12-4-1) in Gorham.

Taylor Canastra had eight saves for Southern Maine, and Adia Grogan stopped seven shots for St Joseph’s.

MEN’S SOCCER

COLBY 2, BATES 0: Ethan Fabricant scored in the 24th minute, Jack Fletcher added a goal in the 43rd, and the Mules (7-6-2, 3-5-2 NESCAC) beat the Bobcats (8-7, 3-7) at Lewiston.

Share

< Previous

Next >