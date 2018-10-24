Gorham let a 3-0 lead slip away but won in penalty kicks for a 4-3 victory over Marshwood in a Class A South girls’ soccer quarterfinal Wednesday night at Deering High.

Emma Forgues put second-seeded Gorham (11-2-2) ahead 15 minutes into the match, and Lauren Fotter added two goals to make it 3-0 with 10 minutes remaining in the first half.

Seventh-seeded Marshwood (7-6-3) answered with two goals late in the half, however, then tied it late in regulation.

Gorham advances to host third-seeded Cheverus (13-2) on Saturday.

WINDHAM 3, BONNY EAGLE 0: Julia McKenna scored 9:31 into the match and the fifth-seeded Eagles (12-3-1) went on to defeat the fourth-seeded Scots (9-4-2) in a Class A South quarterfinal in Standish.

Belle Skvorak increased the lead to 2-0 with a 30-yard direct kick 4:26 into the second half. Rylee Pepin added the final goal with 20 minutes remaining.

Sydney Gillingham of Bonny Eagle and Riley Silvia of Windham each recorded eight saves.

Windham advances to play at top-seeded Scarborough in the regional semifinals at 5 p.m. Friday.

SCARBOROUGH 3, NOBLE 1: Emily Johnson scored all three goals for the top-seeded Red Storm (15-0), including two in the second half, as they beat the ninth-seeded Knights (7-6-3) in a Class A South quarterfinal in Scarborough.

CAPE ELIZABETH 3, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 0: Karli Chapin scored twice and Tori McGrath had a goal and an assist as the top-seeded Capers (15-0) beat the ninth-seeded Patriots (9-7) in a Class B South quarterfinal in Cape Elizabeth.

Olivia Cochran and Riley Dall each recorded an assist for Cape, which hosts No. 4 Yarmouth on Saturday.

Chelsea Davis finished with 10 saves for Gray-New Gloucester.

YORK 3, LAKE REGION 2: Halee Bando scored in overtime to lift the third-seeded Wildcats (11-3-1) over the 11th-seeded Lakers (6-8-2) in a Class B South quarterfinal in York.

Nina Howe put York ahead with 22 minutes remaining in regulation. Four minutes later, Bando increase the lead to 2-0. But Lake Region rallied to tie the match, as Bella Russa scored twice in the final 10 minutes of regulation.

Bando’s winning goal came off a corner kick from Howe.

York advances to play Greely or Oak Hill on Saturday.

TRAIP ACADEMY 6, WINTHROP 1: The second-seeded Rangers (14-1) raced to a 4-1 halftime lead and cruised past the seventh-seeded Ramblers (10-5-1) in a Class C South quarterfinal at Kittery.

Molly Sawtelle scored in each half. Traip also got first-half goals from Sidney Auclair, Isabelle Woollacott and Kathleen McPherson. Caroline Couperthwait set up McPherson’s goal, then scored the final goal.

BRUNSWICK 1, SKOWHEGAN 0: Anna Kousky scored in the second overtime period to lift the second-seeded Dragons (12-1-2) past No. 7 Skowhegan (6-8-1) in a Class A North quarterfinal in Brunswick.

Aisley Snell made seven saves for Brunswick, which will host No. 3 Messalonskee in the semifinals on Saturday. Amber Merry stopped 10 shots for Skowhegan (6-8-1).

WINSLOW 2, OCEANSIDE 1: Carly Warn outraced keeper Rachael Joyce to a loose ball and chipped it in with 8:18 remaining to give the third-seeded Black Raiders (15-1) a win over No. 6 Oceanside (9-5-2) in a Class B North quarterfinal in Winslow.

Winslow grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first half when Sara Doughty’s corner kick curled directly into the goal.

Abby Veilleux tied it early in the second half with a direct kick from 25 yards into the top corner.

RICHMOND 1, HYDE 0: Bryannah Shea’s goal with about 16 minutes left gave the top-seeded Bobcats (11-3-1) a win over No. 8 Hyde (5-10-1) in a Class D South quarterfinal in Bath.

BOYS’ SOCCER

MT. BLUE 3, BRUNSWICK 1: Chris Marshall scored twice in the final 12 minutes to lift the fifth-seeded Cougars (9-5-1) over the fourth-seeded Dragons (7-6-2) in a Class A North quarterfinal in Brunswick.

Mick Gurney gave Mt. Blue a 1-0 halftime lead, converting a penalty kick after Sam Smith was tripped in the penalty area.

Josh Musica tied it less than five minutes into the second half, but the Cougars soon started to control play despite going into the wind. Marshall got the tie-breaking goal with a shot off the crossbar with 11:05 left, then added another with 2:50 remaining.

The Cougars advance to face top-seeded Lewiston in the semifinals.

PORTLAND 3, KENNEBUNK 0: Anselmo Tela scored 13 seconds into the game with an assist from Keto Tchiputo, and the third-seeded Bulldogs (9-3-3) downed the sixth-seeded Rams (8-7-1) in a Class A South quarterfinal in Portland.

Tchiputo added an unassisted goal in the 83rd minute, and Gracien Mukwa scored from Tela five minutes later.

Josh Erickson-Harris finished with nine saves for Kennebunk. Henry Flynn had three saves for Portland, which hosts No. 7 Marshwood in the semifinals on Saturday.

FREEPORT 5, LEAVITT 0: Jesse Bennell recorded three goals in the first half, and the second-seeded Falcons (10-3-2) defeated the seventh-seeded Hornets (5-7-4) in a Class B South quarterfinal in Freeport.

Shea Wagner added two goals for Freeport, which advances to host third-seeded Greely (8-5-2) on Saturday in Freeport.

VOLLEYBALL

YARMOUTH 3, BREWER 0: Evelyn Lukis recorded eight kills and 13 aces to lead the second-seeded Clippers (14-2) to a 25-7, 25-5, 25-13 win over the third-seeded Witches (13-3) in a Class B semifinal in Yarmouth.

Dominique Moran added four aces and 14 assists for Yarmouth, which advances to play top-seeded Cape Elizabeth for the state championship at 6 p.m. Friday in South Portland.

FIELD HOCKEY

SKOWHEGAN 3, MT. BLUE 0: Adelle Foss and Hannah McKenney tallied early goals and the top-ranked Indians (17-0) earned their 18th straight regional championship, beating No. 2 Mt. Blue (11-4-2) in the Class A North final in Waterville.

