EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants have traded star defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison to the Detroit Lions for a draft pick.

Giants Coach Pat Shurmur confirmed the deal Wednesday after practice without revealing details. The teams are expected to confirm it Thursday after Harrison passes a physical.

A person with knowledge of the trade told The Associated Press that Giants will receive a fifth-round draft pick for the soon-to-be 30-year-old Harrison, who was a 2016 All-Pro selection.

The trade is the second for the Giants (1-6) in less than 24 hours and indicates the organization is cleaning house after four wins in the past 23 regular-season games. New York sent cornerback Eli Apple, a 2016 first-round selection, to New Orleans for two picks on Tuesday.

VIKINGS: Everson Griffen was back at practice for the first time in almost six weeks, a significant point of progress in returning to his spot at right defensive end.

The first and most important step, though, was acknowledging his need for mental health treatment in the tough-guy environment of football that has long fostered a mindset of powering through a problem.

“Sometimes you’ve just got to put your pride aside and know when enough is enough. Sometimes you’ve got to take it upon yourself and know when enough is enough and when you can’t handle it,” Griffen said.

Griffen was a full participant Wednesday afternoon. Coach Mike Zimmer said the decision about whether he’d play Sunday night against New Orleans would be made later in the week.

NFLPA: Eric Reid’s grievance against the Bengals was denied by an arbitrator, a decision that has irked the players’ association.

The union said that arbitrator Shyam Das denied the claim despite finding that the team’s asking Reid during a free-agent visit if he planned to kneel during the national anthem violated fair hiring practices. The union argues that standing for the anthem is not required in the labor agreement with the league.

The grievance claimed that Reid wasn’t signed by any team because of his anthem protests. Reid joined the Panthers this month and has continued to kneel during the anthem.

JETS: Running back Bilal Powell needs surgery to repair a bulging disk in his neck, a potentially career-ending injury.

DOLPHINS: Receiver Albert Wilson was placed on injured reserve because of a hip injury.

Share

< Previous

Next >