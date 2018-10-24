WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Nazem Kadri had his first goal of the season and John Tavares, Kasperi Kapanen and Tyler Ennis also scored in the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 4-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday night.

Frederik Andersen stopped 38 shots to help Toronto improve to 7-3-0.

Nikolaj Ehlers and Mark Scheifele scored for the Jets, and Connor Hellebuyck made 35 saves.

The Jets were 4-1-1 on a six-game homestand, leaving them 6-3-1 overall.

The teams will meet again Saturday night in Toronto.

PANTHERS 3, ISLANDERS 2: Mike Hoffman scored a power-play goal 33 seconds into overtime as Florida won at New York.

Brock Nelson and Jordan Eberle also scored, and James Reimer made 20 saves.

Frank Vatrano and Evgenii Dadonov scored for the Islanders.

NOTES

SENATORS: Defenseman Mark Borowiecki has been suspended for one game without pay by the NHL for elbowing Boston defenseman Urho Vaakanainen on Tuesday night.

The penalty will cost Borowiecki $6,452.

