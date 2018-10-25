Maine State Police arrested the owner of a heating and cooling business Thursday after investigators determined that he failed to complete more than $170,000 of work he was hired to do in Monroe.

Detectives arrested David Webber, 48, of Monroe on a charge of theft by deception. Webber is the owner of D&M Services, according to a state police news release.

Over the past year, Webber claims to have completed work on two homes that included plumbing, electrical, heating and well drilling.

Maine State Police detectives, who worked with several state inspectors from the Office of Professional and Financial Regulation, obtained a search warrant and inspected the two properties.

“The state inspectors determined at the properties that the majority of work Webber claimed he performed was never done,” the news release states.

According to the state police, Webber does not hold any professional licenses in Maine. He was arrested and taken to the Waldo County Jail, where he was being held on $50,000 bail.

