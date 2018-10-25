ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Public Radio is selling the century-old theater where Garrison Keillor’s “A Prairie Home Companion” was based.

MPR President and CEO John McTaggart announced Wednesday that the radio network is selling the 1,000-seat Fitzgerald Theater in St. Paul to Minneapolis nightclub First Avenue.

Keillor retired from the show in July 2016. Last November, MPR severed ties with Keillor over accusations he sexually harassed a woman who worked on his show.

Share

< Previous

Next >