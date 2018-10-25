Every two years, we have national elections. We also have yearly national holidays. Why not have national elections declared national holidays, on which employees and students have the day off to vote, with pay and/or school credit?

Surely, our freedom to elect our representatives is cause for celebration. As for those employed or in school, all they would need to do would be show they voted, proof of which could be provided at the polls, in the form of a rubber-stamped certificate or notarized statement.

It’s an idea whose time has come. We can and must afford it. And, on those days, maybe we could have a soup kitchen open for the poor.

Carl Scheiman

Walpole

