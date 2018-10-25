Researchers from Yale and MIT recently analyzed illegal immigration numbers and concluded that instead of the commonly reported number of 11.3 million illegal immigrants, we actually have 22.1 million. They began the study assuming that 11.3 million was too high, and much to their surprise, they arrived at the 22 million. And they describe in detail how they arrived at that number.

Now, wouldn’t you think, given the significance of immigration in our coming elections, that mainstream media would be reporting this study in a big way? Surely, this piece of news is more important to our national interest than Elizabeth Warren’s DNA.

As someone who has intimately and assiduously followed this issue for years, I think these numbers are too high. But nevertheless, this is not fake or alt-right news, and these folks represent highly respected universities.

Their study will undoubtedly launch a crucial, overdue, fact-based debate on illegal immigration, and whether continuing the lax border policies and mass amnesties favored by Democrats and the Republican neoconservatives should continue.

It belongs in our news!

Jonette Christian

Mainers for Sensible Immigration Policy

Holden

Share

< Previous

Next >