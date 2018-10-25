When’s the last time you walked into a dentist’s office and asked for the least experienced staffer to work on your teeth? “Anybody here who’s never done this before? Great! Fire up that drill!”

I’ve been deeply involved in political affairs at the local, state and federal levels for many years. I’ve worked for Democrats, Republicans and independent candidates. The common denominator of the successful ones is knowledge and wisdom based on their experience in public service.

The future of our government should not be left up to complete amateurs. Experience counts. I’m voting for Democrat Janet Mills to be our next governor.

Chet Lunner

Cape Elizabeth

