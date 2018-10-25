Mary Mayhew left a wake of health destruction behind her as Maine’s Department of Health and Human Services commissioner under Gov. LePage. By appointing Mayhew to head up the federal Medicaid program, President Trump is giving her the opportunity to do the same for the nation. The November election will determine whether a new Democratic Congress keeps her and Trump in check, or whether a new Republican Congress inflicts further pain on the millions still without insurance.

Ditto in Maine: If Shawn Moody is elected governor, he has vowed to continue the LePage-Mayhew opposition to health care for all Mainers. If Democrat Janet Mills is elected, she will respect the overwhelming desire of Maine voters to extend Medicaid to 70,000 more of our fellow citizens. The choice is ours.

Michael Petit

Portland

