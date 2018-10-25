A Portland landlord who was fined more than a half million dollars for life safety and building code violations is arguing that the penalty should be reduced in part because the city waited for years to take legal action.

A judge in civil court ordered Sulan Chau to pay a $510,300 penalty stemming from more than a dozen code violations at a five-unit building at 112 Woodford St. She was also ordered to pay $3,000 in attorney fees and other court costs. It was the largest fine imposed in recent memory for code violations. District Court Judge Peter J. Gorantis based the amount on the number of days each violation went uncorrected and the city’s effort to gain compliance.

Chau did not show up for her January trial in U.S. District Court in Portland, but she hired an attorney to appeal the fine to the Maine Supreme Judicial Court. The justices heard oral arguments in the case Thursday at Wells High School as part of its annual high school session.

“It took the city two and a half years to take some action,” Roy Pierce, who is representing Chau, said. “During that two and a half year period, there were periods where there were four, five, seven, eight months where there were periods of no action whatsoever in connection with my client’s building. The delays the court was required to have considered unnecessarily inflated the amount of penalties imposed against my client.”

The city ramped up code enforcement after six young adults died in the November 2014 fire at an apartment building on Noyes Street. It was Maine’s deadlest fire in 40 years. The tragedy led to the creation of a new Housing Safety Office, which oversees a registry of about 2,600 landlords and helps firefighters inspect rental units. The city also has been more aggressive in taking unresponsive landlords to court.

The investigation into Chau’s apartments on Woodford Street began as part of that new effort. Anne Torregrossa, associate corporation counsel for the city, said the fine was a signal for other landlords.

“It has helped me get fire violations and code violations fixed that folks were dragging their feet on,” she said. “This judgement sends a very powerful message to landlords that they need to do the right thing.”

This story will be updated.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: