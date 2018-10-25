The Kennebunk Police Department is warning residents to remain at a safe distance from wildlife after someone provided the department with a 20-second video of two bobcats wandering through a local backyard.

In a post Thursday on the department’s Facebook page, the department said it has been receiving copies of “some great wildlife videos and photographs from our citizens,” including the video of the bobcats, which had been viewed by more than 9,400 people by Thursday night.

In the video, one bobcat treads through a field, then stops and turns to face the person who is operating a video recorder from what appears to be a backyard deck. The animal then turns and trudges off into the woods with the second bobcat following at its side.

“Sadly, these were in my yard and my cat is gone. Be careful with your pets,” Sandra Palermo Perkins, of Kennebunk, wrote in response to the police department’s post.

The police department urged residents to enjoy sightings of bears, coyotes, foxes and bobcats from a distance. Those are the four wildlife species that police say they most commonly receive questions or concerns about.

Most conflicts with native Maine wildlife can be prevented by properly securing and removing food sources from around homes, Kennebunk police said.

