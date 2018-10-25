Doug Flutie is returning to Boston College this week, along with plenty of his teammates for a celebration that will surely bring back memories of the Eagles’ dramatic “Hail Flutie” win over Miami in 1984.

The reminder won’t be pleasant for the Hurricanes.

But it’s another return that could be a bigger problem.

Boston College (5-2, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) expects to get running back AJ Dillon back for the first time in nearly a month, and he’ll likely be a big part of the Eagles’ plans when they play host to the Hurricanes (5-2, 2-1) on Friday night. Dillon has missed the last two Boston College games with an ankle injury.

“We’re hitting our stride a little bit again,” Boston College Coach Steve Addazio said. “Give the credit to our players. We get AJ back and I think he’ll continue to improve each week, but hopefully we get back to full strength.”

“I hear Doug Flutie is on the way if he’s not already in town,” Miami Coach Mark Richt said. “There will be a lot of things that will get those guys revved up and ready to go. We’ll have to make sure we’re ready as well.”

MARYLAND: An external investigation of the Maryland football program under Coach DJ Durkin has determined that the team “did not have a toxic culture,” but was problematic enough to where players feared speaking out.

The 198-page report, which was obtained by The Associated Press, was compiled by an independent commission of eight people and said the culture of the program was not the reason behind the death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair.

The report did not include any recommendations about Durkin’s status – he has been on paid administrative leave since Aug. 11.

TENNESSEE: Offensive tackle Trey Smith is out indefinitely after doctors discovered blood clots in his lungs, a recurrence of an issue that also caused him to miss spring practice.

NAVY-NOTRE DAME: The teams will play their annual rivalry game in Dublin, Ireland, to open the 2020 season.

The Fighting Irish and Midshipmen previously played in Dublin in 1996 and 2012. Notre Dame and Navy face each other Saturday in San Diego.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

CORRUPTION: The lawyer for former Louisville coach Rick Pitino says the convictions in a federal trial alleging corruption in college basketball supports his client’s assertion he was unaware of a scheme to bribe the family of a Cardinals recruit.

Attorney Marc Mukasey said in a statement that the government argued that former Adidas executive James Gatto, business manager Christian Dawkins and amateur league director Merl Code “needed to conceal” the scheme from schools and “no one with any degree of credibility implicated Pitino.”

A federal jury on Wednesday found the three men guilty of fraud in the case. Louisville fired Pitino last October soon after the investigation was announced, but the coach was not mentioned in the federal complaint. Pitino has maintained he was not involved in or aware of a scheme to pay the family of former Cardinal player Brian Bowen Jr.

