Seeking a fresh voice for their underachieving young players, the Minnesota Twins have made Rocco Baldelli the youngest manager in the major leagues.

The Twins hired the 37-year-old Baldelli on Thursday, bringing the former Tampa Bay player, assistant and coach to Minnesota for his first job as a manager. He replaces Paul Molitor, who was fired after four seasons with a 305-343 record . Baldelli will be the first major league manager born in the 1980s.

Baldelli spent the last four years on the staff of Rays Manager Kevin Cash, the first three as first base coach. His role for 2018 was a newly created position called major league field coordinator, helping Cash and bench coach Charlie Montoyo with in-game strategy, working with the outfielders and focusing on the continued development of the team’s young players.

BLUE JAYS: Charlie Montoyo, a bench coach for the Tampa Bay Rays this season, was hired as manager. He succeeds John Gibbons, who was let go after the team finished 73-89.

The Blue Jays will officially introduce Montoyo during a news conference Monday. He has a three-year contract with a club option for 2022.

Montoyo, 53, managed the Triple-A Durham Bulls from 2007-14 and spent three seasons as Tampa Bay’s third-base coach before becoming bench coach this year.

Montoyo becomes the 13th manager in Blue Jays history. He will be responsible for the development of top prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who is expected to join the Blue Jays in April.

TIGERS: Reliever Louis Coleman and infielders Jim Adduci and Pete Kozma have elected to become free agents.

BREWERS: Darnell Coles resigned as Milwaukee’s hitting coach and the Brewers fired bullpen coach Lee Tunnell and head trainer Dan Wright.

GM David Stearns said Coles informed the team of his desire to seek other opportunities after four years as Milwaukee’s hitting coach.

GOLD GLOVES: Five Red Sox players were named finalists for Gold Glove awards.

Boston’s finalists: First baseman Mitch Moreland; left fielder Andrew Benentendi, center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr., right fielder Mookie Betts and second baseman Ian Kinsler.

The winners will be announced on Nov. 4.

