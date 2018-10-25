ORLANDO, Fla. — Damian Lillard scored 34 of his 41 points in the second half, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Orlando Magic 128-114 on Thursday night.

CJ McCollum added 22 points, and Jusuf Nurkic had 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Nikola Vucevic led Orlando with 24 points and 11 rebounds. Terrence Ross had 21 points.

Lillard and McCollum re-entered the game with 7:54 left after Orlando cut a 13-point deficit to three at 102-99 on Gordon’s second 3-pointer of the quarter. The guards combined to score 22 of Portland’s final 26 points to seal the win. Lillard had 19 points in the third quarter.

PISTONS 110, CAVALIERS 103: Andre Drummond had 26 points and 22 rebounds, and Detroit won at home to remain unbeaten.

The Pistons are 4-0 for the first time since the 2008-09 season. Cleveland, which was without the injured Kevin Love, fell to 0-5 for the first time since 2003-04, when LeBron James was a rookie.

Blake Griffin scored 26 points in his first game since a 50-point night against Philadelphia on Tuesday. Reggie Jackson added 16 points for the Pistons.

Kyle Korver led Cleveland with 21 points.

WARRIORS: Stephen Curry just shrugged and grinned as he kept scoring Wednesday night, finishing with 51 points and 11 3-pointers in only three quarters as Golden State beat Washington 144-122 at Oakland, California.

ROCKETS: James Harden’s injured left hamstring likely will keep him out Friday night when Houston meets the Los Angeles Clippers.

