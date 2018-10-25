Derek Anderson, Buffalo’s veteran quarterback showed up on the injury report Thursday as a limited practice participant.

Anderson was listed as having calf and back injuries, which would go along with what he had to say after Sunday’s loss to Indianapolis.

“I don’t feel great right now. I’m not going to lie to you,” he said.

The Bills play Monday against New England, and the extra day of recovery time was welcomed by the 35-year-old Anderson.

“I was a little sore Monday, little sore Tuesday but working through it,” he said. “Today I thought we had a good day out there.”

PATRIOTS: Rob Gronkowski returned to practice after sitting out Wednesday’s session with the back and ankle injuries that kept him out of a win at Chicago.

Offensive tackle Marcus Cannon (concussion) and defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. (knee/ankle) also returned to practice. Running back Sony Michel (knee) and cornerback Eric Rowe (groin) were absent for a second straight day.

THE NFL fired down judge Hugo Cruz for inadequate performance, two people familiar with the firing told The Associated Press.

Cruz is in his fourth season as an NFL official. A part of referee Carl Cheffers’ crew, Cruz was involved in a missed call in the Chargers-Browns game that led to a Los Angeles touchdown on Oct. 14. Chargers tackle Russell Okung false-started and nothing was called. But he was fired for his overall work over a sustained period, not just for one specific play.

