AUTO RACING

Lewis Hamilton has a chance to secure the Formula One season championship and doesn’t have to finish anywhere near the front at the Mexican Grand Prix to do it Sunday.

The British driver needs only to finish seventh to kill off Ferrari’s fading hopes that Sebastian Vettel can keep chasing him to the end of the season. Hamilton leads Vettel by 70 points and can wrap up his fifth career championship with two races left.

A fifth championship would tie Hamilton with Juan Manuel Fangio of Argentina, who won five times in the 1950s. Only Michael Schumacher of Germany has more with seven.

HIGH SCHOOLS

SOFTBALL: Two high schools announced on Twitter that they have hired new varsity softball coaches.

Ashley Marden is taking over as Yarmouth’s coach, replacing Sandra Sanford. Fred Wilcox is the new coach at Windham, replacing Travis Demmons. Wilcox has been an assistant coach in the program.

TENNIS

SWISS INDOORS: Roger Federer made it 17 straight wins in the event when he defeated Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany 6-3, 7-5 to march into the quarterfinals at Basel.

Federer, the top-seeded Swiss who was born in Basel, had his serve broken in the third game but recovered well by winning five consecutive games to stay on course to reach the quarterfinals for the 14th time.

WTA FINALS: Caroline Wozniacki was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis before the U.S. Open last month, she revealed after being eliminated from the year-end WTA finals competition with a 5-7, 7-5, 6-3 loss to Elina Svitolina in her third round-robin match at Singapore.

SOCCER

FIFA MEETING: The FIFA president, Gianni Infantino, said he’s pushing for support of new competitions despite Europe’s opposition because it’s his duty to protect the “relevance of football.”

On the eve of the soccer governing body’s council meeting in Kigali, Rwanda, Infantino said other investors are interested in backing a revamped Club World Cup and a new worldwide Nations League. So far, only a consortium featuring SoftBank of Japan that has offered $25 billion in guaranteed revenue has been identified.

BRAZIL FRIENDLY: Brazil will play its last friendly of the year against Cameroon in London on Nov. 20, its soccer confederation said. Brazil hasn’t lost a game since the World Cup, including a victory against the United States.

GOLF

HSBC CHAMPIONS: Patrick Reed returned from his post-Ryder Cup break with a bogey-free round in windy conditions for an 8-under 64 and a two-shot lead at Shanghai.

Reed putted for birdie on every hole – a remarkable feat in such tricky weather. He missed only one green, and that was just on the fringe. Reed closed with a 25-foot birdie putt on the par-4 ninth hole.

PGA: Cameron Champ shot a 7-under 65 in wet, windy and unseasonably cool conditions at Jackson, Mississippi, to take the first-round lead in the Sanderson Farms Championship.

LPGA: Jodi Ewart Shadoff shot a 7-under 65 on Thursday to take a two-stroke lead after the first round of the Taiwan Championship at Taoyuan.

Share

< Previous

Next >