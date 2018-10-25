FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Bill Belichick should have a pretty good feel for his team at this point. Seven games in, with a Monday night game with the Bills on tap at New Era Field, he knows what the Patriots are and what might make them better.

Beyond elevating the level of performance and eliminating all the uncharacteristic mistakes, the needs should be pretty obvious.

With the trade deadline fast approaching (Tuesday), and a flurry of deals already made, Belichick will decide which of those needs are the most pressing and if there’s a possible solution via trade or elsewhere.

Of course, he could make the big splash and go after Arizona cornerback Patrick Peterson, but that now appears off the table with Peterson sending out a statement saying he wants to remain with the Cards.

Given their lack of cap space, the Patriots are a bit limited. What are the team’s primary needs?

Let’s look at their top priorities, and who might be available.

1. Linebacker: No surprise here. The problem area is exactly the same as it was before the season.

They still desperately need a coverage linebacker. They continue to get torched by backs catching balls out of the backfield. The last three games? Backs have caught 23 balls for 237 yards with two TDs. But it doesn’t stop there. Let’s move to tight ends. The last three games? Tight ends have caught 26 passes for 336 yards, 3 TDs. So, they’re getting lit up by speedy backs and tight ends. They need a linebacker who can move better than the current in-house group.

Possible solutions? Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported the Cardinals would be open to trading Haason Redick. He’s a former first-round pick who’s athletic. Jalen Reeves-Maybin hasn’t been playing a ton for Matt Patricia in Detroit. He’s a special teams player but athletic with upside in coverage. Shane Ray is another possibility. He’s in the final year of his rookie deal with Denver.

2. Tight end: They got by without Rob Gronkowski in Chicago, using just one tight end. Dwayne Allen, the only one on the roster not on the injury report, continues to be a blocking-only version of a tight end. Jacob Hollister can’t stay healthy enough to get on the field. Can the Patriots count on him, or Gronk staying healthy the rest of the way? He didn’t play against the Bears because of back spasms. Given his history, it’ll always be a concern.

Let’s just say they have no reasonable facsimile of Gronkowski available should they lose him for any period of time. Who’s out there who can at least catch? Check the fire sale in Oakland. If Jared Cook is on Jon Gruden’s list of players to purge, it wouldn’t hurt the Patriots to call.

3. Safety: Maybe that coverage player needed above arrives in the form of a hybrid safety. The Patriots do have their big three, with Devin McCourty, Duron Harmon and Patrick Chung. McCourty and Harmon have had some rough games of late. Adding a fourth safety for depth wouldn’t hurt, especially if he’s in that hybrid mold. Deone Bucannon of the Cardinals fits that profile. It’s been reported the Cardinals are seeking a trade for Bucannon, who is a former first-round pick. If Belichick feels he fits with the Patriots, he’ll surely explore that one. Meanwhile, over at the Raiders fire sale, Karl Joseph might also be on the block.

4. Running back: While the news was positive on Sony Michel, with the back not suffering any structural damage to the left knee he injured against the Bears, it’s hard imagining him returning all that quickly. He has an extensive history of trouble with that knee, they’re not likely to rush him back. That being said, the Patriots offense is essentially ignited by the running game.

James White and Kenjon Barner, who both had career high carries against the Bears, can hold the fort for a little while. There shouldn’t be much heavy lifting against the Bills Monday night. If they really want a power back, Mike Gillislee is out there as a free agent and security blanket. Rex Burkhead is also eligible to return off IR from his neck injury Week 12.

5. Pass rusher: The Patriots have just nine sacks after seven games. Only the Raiders have a worse total. They’ve managed to dial up some pressure with blitzes but haven’t been able to do it consistently with their regular group of defensive ends after Trey Flowers. As in most cases, they’d be looking for a Kyle Van Noy type. Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson could fall in that category.

