A high school teacher with a background in public health and a senior title insurance underwriter are vying to become York County’s next register of deeds.

Republican Michael Provencher and Democrat Nancy Hammond are looking to fill the position currently held by Democrat Debra Anderson, who will retire in December. The register of deeds will manage 10 people, including a deputy register, and look after records from current to colonial times.

Hammond, 54, lives in Lyman and is employed by Atlantic Coast Title Company LLC, where she has worked for more than 34 years.

Hammond said after working with registries of deeds across Maine for the past 30-plus years she is ready to work with the current software provider to improve the online services that are provided to the public.

Provencher, 39, lives in East Waterboro and was a sheriff’s deputy in York County and a hospital administrator in New Hampshire before changing careers to teach science.

Provencher said his experience in leadership and development of consumer-focused services would allow him to modernize the registry of deeds.

