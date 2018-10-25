York County voters will decide two races for seats on the five-member county commission.

In District 1 – which includes Acton, Berwick, Cornish, Lebanon, Limerick, Limington, Newfield, North Berwick, Parsonsfield and South Berwick – Democratic incumbent Sallie Chandler of Lebanon is facing a challenge from Republican Robert Andrews of Acton.

Chandler, who is the CEO of Chandler Septic Service, is seeking her fourth, four-year term on the five-member commission. She has served as chair since 2008.

Andrews is pastor at the First Congregational Church of Lebanon and also works as a printer. He said he’ll bring a fresh face to the county commission.

In District 3 – which covers Buxton, Dayton, Hollis, Old Orchard Beach and Saco – Republican incumbent Cynthia Chadwick-Granger is running agaisnt Democrat Allen “Al” Sicard.

Chadwick-Granger, 58, lives in Saco, owns a small wedding business called “Vows for You,” and works as marketing director for Bay Area Title.

Sicard, 61, lives in Saco, is president at Rocky Coast Marketing and has served as board president of the York County Federal Credit Union.

All four commissioner candidates said they will support the Layman Way Recovery Center, a first-of-its-kind 24-bed detox and residential recovery center in Alfred.

